Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Target (TGT) Holding; Zynex (ZYXI) SI Increased By 825.26%

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had an increase of 825.26% in short interest. ZYXI’s SI was 439,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 825.26% from 47,500 shares previously. With 287,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s short sellers to cover ZYXI’s short positions. The SI to Zynex Inc’s float is 2.93%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 116,263 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 20.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 20,458 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 25,644 last quarter. Target Corp now has $55.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.26. About 2.53M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Among 2 analysts covering Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zynex has $1200 highest and $10.7500 lowest target. $11.38’s average target is 18.30% above currents $9.62 stock price. Zynex had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $280.76 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 34.36 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 23.13 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 4.58% above currents $108.26 stock price. Target had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $6700 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22.