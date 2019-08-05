Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Stake by $845,141

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 76,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 185,831 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,940 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $69.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,287 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.06 million shares. Mgmt Pro holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43 shares. California-based Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burns J W Company New York has 0.91% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,371 shares. South State reported 84,796 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Green Valley Invsts Llc owns 512,290 shares for 5.02% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 1.08% or 107,941 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.23% or 2,870 shares. Capstone Advisors holds 1,167 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,893 shares. 180 are owned by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Old Natl Bank In stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Veritas Llp owns 530 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 26,880 shares.