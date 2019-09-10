Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.35 Million; Luminex Corp. (LMNX) Stock Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted by $20.72 Million Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp. (LMNX) by 9006.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 900,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 910,681 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 111,708 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 17.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

