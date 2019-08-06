Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Share Value Declined; As Archer (ADM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Position by $14.75 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 343,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 493,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 8.84 million shares traded or 133.32% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48,981 shares to 620,154 shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

