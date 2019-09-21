Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Target (TGT) by $445,996; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Holding by $24.73 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 121,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 455,841 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.38M, down from 577,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $602.81 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 12,432 shares to 139,015 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 110,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.