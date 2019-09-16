Boyar Asset Management Has Cut By $332,633 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 74,923 shares with $10.04M value, down from 77,424 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 5.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 31 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 39 reduced and sold their holdings in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 11.43 million shares, down from 11.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 18 New Position: 13.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund for 305,783 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 634,534 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.74% invested in the company for 175,500 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.61% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 206,150 shares.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 56,629 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.68% above currents $136.47 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Capital Management Lc reported 4.59% stake. Franklin Resource owns 27.09M shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Service holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,215 shares. Rampart Llc has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Invest Counsel holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 241,305 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 5,861 shares. Castleark Management Llc reported 498,159 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc accumulated 0.9% or 731,407 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,257 shares. Gladius Mgmt Lp has 13,602 shares. 148,963 were reported by Bragg Financial. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited invested in 553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Commerce Mi Adv has invested 4.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Mngmt Lp stated it has 29,404 shares. Marathon Mgmt stated it has 26,699 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings.