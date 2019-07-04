Boyar Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Legg Mason (LM) as Market Value Rose; Fnb Pa (FNB) Position Has Boosted by Wbi Investments Inc

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 247,408 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 90,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 1.88 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 525,377 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company stated it has 17,036 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 18,037 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 48,155 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 389,773 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 15 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moors And Cabot stated it has 25,430 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 466,979 shares. Dupont Cap Corp reported 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0% or 18,900 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com reported 29,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) by 357,611 shares to 446,077 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 179,116 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 0.19% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Fsi Group Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 17,874 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 286,456 shares. Cambridge Research holds 191,808 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 75,000 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 21,600 shares. Parsec Mngmt has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 31,511 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0.13% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 6.96M shares. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.73% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 220,326 shares. 462,122 were reported by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company.

