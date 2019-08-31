Boyar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $1.26 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position by $1.62 Million; Valuation Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancshares has invested 1.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 42,276 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP reported 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 32,032 were accumulated by Northstar Group Inc Inc. 6,700 are held by Albert D Mason Inc. 37,729 were accumulated by Cls Investments Lc. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management stated it has 26,573 shares. 115,040 were accumulated by Cadinha Ltd Liability Com. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 1.23% or 170,002 shares. Hamel Assoc holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 122,927 shares. 255,900 are owned by Intact Mngmt Inc. 362,919 were accumulated by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 394,709 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Gibraltar Capital Inc has 138,719 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd has 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).