Boyar Asset Management Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.35 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 1,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 16,514 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 242,728 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Quantum Cap Management holds 19,838 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt reported 10.22 million shares. Lincluden Management Limited holds 163,008 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,457 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Com has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guild Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 70,760 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Invest Ltd invested in 1,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Corp In owns 1.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,506 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated invested in 1,500 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.09% or 16,678 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability invested in 2.06% or 298,823 shares. 1.21M were reported by Brown Advisory. Gotham Asset Limited Co owns 1.48M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Llc stated it has 724 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Waterstone Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 4.39% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 84,767 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Monetta Financial reported 4,000 shares. Highlander Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 175 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 244,969 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,842 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Prudential Finance accumulated 136,068 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 475,706 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 16,000 shares. First Republic has 15,624 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com owns 85 shares.

