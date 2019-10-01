Boyar Asset Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $332,633; Market Value Rose; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 42,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 92,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 135,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 437,573 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 22,797 shares to 55,603 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).