Boyar Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Target (TGT) as Shares Rose; Private Management Group Boosted Its Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc analyzed 5,186 shares as the company's stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 3.07 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 123,053 shares as the company's stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 971,918 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 848,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 379,708 shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.85 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “New Loyalty Program Could Be Positive for Target Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Target Stock Continue to Surge Higher? – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 835,107 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,483 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI).