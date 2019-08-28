Boyar Asset Management Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Stock Rose; Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position by $3.16 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 998,718 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $221.78. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

