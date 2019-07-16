Boyar Asset Management Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding; KAZ MINERALS PLC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (KZMYY) Shorts Down By 72.07%

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 35,694 shares with $6.85M value, down from 44,864 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $240.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

KAZ MINERALS PLC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) had a decrease of 72.07% in short interest. KZMYY’s SI was 11,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 72.07% from 40,100 shares previously. With 26,000 avg volume, 0 days are for KAZ MINERALS PLC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s short sellers to cover KZMYY’s short positions. It closed at $3.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.69 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Martin And Tn has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Point Managers Corp Oh invested in 82,054 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Baltimore has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreno Evelyn V owns 30,741 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc holds 10,600 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc holds 0.28% or 4,685 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability invested in 0.68% or 65,896 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 100 shares. Verus Financial Ptnrs Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,060 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 14,817 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Family Firm Inc owns 2,787 shares. Twin Tree L P, Texas-based fund reported 1,805 shares. Main Street Ltd Llc invested in 8,971 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

More news for KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Kaz Minerals Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Lundin Mining Has Potential – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 29, 2018 is yet another important article.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak divisions. It has a 5.86 P/E ratio. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.