Boyar Asset Management Boosted Position in Discovery (DISCK); Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Increased Holding

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.28M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 133.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 56,142 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 216,865 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

