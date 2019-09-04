Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.99%. Competitively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.