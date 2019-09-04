Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.99%. Competitively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
