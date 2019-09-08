Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -79.90 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Boxwood Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.