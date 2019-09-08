Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-79.90
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Boxwood Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.