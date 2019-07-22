Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Legacy Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 66.53% respectively. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.