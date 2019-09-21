Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.