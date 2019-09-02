Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares. About 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.