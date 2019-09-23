Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
