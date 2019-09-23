Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.