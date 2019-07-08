Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|220.87
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
Table 1 demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. Its rival Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 21.9% respectively. About 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
