Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. Its rival Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 21.9% respectively. About 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%