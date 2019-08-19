Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparing side by side

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -65.30 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Boxwood Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Ranpak Holdings Corp. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ranpak Holdings Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has 3.63% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.