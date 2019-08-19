Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparing side by side

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-65.30
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Boxwood Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Ranpak Holdings Corp. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ranpak Holdings Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has 3.63% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.
