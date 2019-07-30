Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.91 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Boxwood Merger Corp. is presently more expensive than National Energy Services Reunited Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. Its rival National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.3% and 15.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.