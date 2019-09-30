Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Comparison side by side

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 11 0.00 16.22M 0.16 66.39 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 151,024,208.57% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 40,681,362.73% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 0% respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.