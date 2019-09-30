Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Comparison side by side

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|16.22M
|0.16
|66.39
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|4.06M
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|151,024,208.57%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|40,681,362.73%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 0% respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
