Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. appears to has than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boxwood Merger Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.91%. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.