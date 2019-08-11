Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is presently more expensive than Leo Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.