Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is presently more expensive than Leo Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
