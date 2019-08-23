Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.