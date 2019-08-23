Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Boxwood Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
