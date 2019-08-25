Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparison side by side

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.