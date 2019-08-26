Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Comparison side by side

Since Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. is currently more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.