Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 16.22M 0.03 297.58 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 161,393,034.83% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.