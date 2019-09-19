Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Contrasting side by side

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
