Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Contrasting side by side

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.