Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|889.09
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Boxwood Merger Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.4%. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 23.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|0.62%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|3.49%
|7.11%
|0%
|1.86%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
