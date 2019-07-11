Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.4%. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 23.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.