Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Since Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.61 N/A -1.09 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 4 1.16 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

Boxlight Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxlight Corporation and Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.2% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 61.72% of Polar Power Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Polar Power Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.