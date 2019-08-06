Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.69 N/A -1.09 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 10 0.99 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxlight Corporation and KVH Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Liquidity

Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KVH Industries Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. KVH Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Boxlight Corporation and KVH Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of KVH Industries Inc. is $12, which is potential 27.39% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.2% of Boxlight Corporation shares and 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 10.6% are KVH Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend while KVH Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KVH Industries Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.