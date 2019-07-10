Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Contrasting side by side

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.83 N/A -0.73 0.00 Knowles Corporation 16 1.97 N/A 0.51 34.69

Table 1 demonstrates Boxlight Corporation and Knowles Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boxlight Corporation and Knowles Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Knowles Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Boxlight Corporation and Knowles Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Knowles Corporation has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 89.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boxlight Corporation and Knowles Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 0%. About 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83% Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.