Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Comparing side by side

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.64 N/A -1.09 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.29 N/A 9.86 1.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boxlight Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Liquidity

Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Aviat Networks Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aviat Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.2% of Boxlight Corporation shares and 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. About 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Aviat Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation has 118.33% stronger performance while Aviat Networks Inc. has -3.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.