Boxlight (BOXL) EPS Estimated At $-0.11; CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (CPYYF) Sellers Decreased By 1.04% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Boxlight Corporation’s analysts see -56.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 29,434 shares traded. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has declined 25.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BOXL News: 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch lnteractives; 04/05/2018 – Boxlight Expands Scope of Front-of-Classroom Collaborative Learning with New MimioSpace System; 14/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Acquisition of Cohuborate Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Boxlight Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch Interactives; 01/05/2018 – Boxlight Expands Interactive Touch Options with New MimioFrame Touch Board Kit and ProColor 490 Touch Table; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES; 27/03/2018 – Boxlight Nominated for a Gwinnett Chamber IMPACT Regional Business Award; 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, SHERI LOFGREN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY TENDERED HER RESIGNATION FROM SUCH POSITION – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES TO CREATE INTERACTIVE EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES

CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) had a decrease of 1.04% in short interest. CPYYF’s SI was 4.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.04% from 4.90 million shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1940 days are for CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:CPYYF)’s short sellers to cover CPYYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7841. About 218 shares traded. Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.38 million. The firm designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

