Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

We are contrasting Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.09 N/A -0.96 0.00 Splunk Inc. 124 9.85 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.48 beta means Box Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. Its rival Splunk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Splunk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.59% and an $25.11 average price target. Competitively Splunk Inc. has an average price target of $153.27, with potential upside of 21.88%. Based on the data shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Splunk Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Box Inc. and Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 94.8% respectively. 2.8% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year Box Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Splunk Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Splunk Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.