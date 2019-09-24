Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.78 N/A -0.95 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential is 7.53% at a $18 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Sonic Foundry Inc. has 55.38% stronger performance.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.