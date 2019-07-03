Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.03 N/A -0.96 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 18 1.91 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Box Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Box Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. Its rival SecureWorks Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. SecureWorks Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Box Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s average target price is $25.11, while its potential upside is 44.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.7% of SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74%

For the past year Box Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SecureWorks Corp.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.