Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

We are contrasting Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 3.91 N/A -0.96 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.45 N/A -14.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Box Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s consensus target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 45.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Box Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 12.77%. 2.8% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61%

For the past year Box Inc. had bullish trend while Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Box Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.