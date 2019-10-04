Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Both Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 16 0.00 140.93M -0.95 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Box Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 890,271,636.13% -439.4% -21% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 53,999,509.10% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Box Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 6.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Box Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 0%. Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Box Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

Box Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.