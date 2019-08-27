Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 19 3.23 N/A -0.95 0.00 LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Box Inc. and LINE Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, LINE Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Box Inc. and LINE Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc. has a 69.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Box Inc. and LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 3.3% respectively. About 1.1% of Box Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year Box Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than LINE Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors LINE Corporation beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.