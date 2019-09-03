Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Since Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.09 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.96 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Box Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ideanomics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Box Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc. has a 23.03% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.6% of Box Inc. shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.