Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Both Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.85 N/A -0.95 0.00 Domo Inc. 31 3.00 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Box Inc. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Box Inc. and Domo Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Box Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 5.32%. Meanwhile, Domo Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 44.43%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Box Inc. shares and 93% of Domo Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Domo Inc. has 41.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Domo Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.