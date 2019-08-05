Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 19 3.55 N/A -0.95 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.54 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Box Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Digital Turbine Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Digital Turbine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Box Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Box Inc. has a 59.47% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.57. Competitively Digital Turbine Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.13, with potential downside of -27.03%. Based on the data given earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.6% of Box Inc. shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.