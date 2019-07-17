Box Inc. (BOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

As Application Software businesses, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.02 N/A -0.96 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 41 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc.’s current beta is 1.48 and it happens to be 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Benefitfocus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 45.06% for Box Inc. with consensus target price of $25.11. On the other hand, Benefitfocus Inc.’s potential upside is 131.32% and its consensus target price is $57.83. Based on the data shown earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Box Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 83.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year Box Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Benefitfocus Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.