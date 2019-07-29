Box, Inc. (BOX) Reaches $16.60 After 3.00% Down Move; Pyxus International (PYX) Shorts Up By 15.92%

The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 347,916 shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 28.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sue Barsamian Appointed to Board; 08/05/2018 – Box Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff to Leave Company; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 30/05/2018 – BOX 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 pct rise in qtrly revenue; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box’s revenue edges past estimates; 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 11/04/2018 – BOX INC BOX.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Box Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOX)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.43B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $16.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BOX worth $72.96M less.

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) had an increase of 15.92% in short interest. PYX’s SI was 3.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.92% from 2.63M shares previously. With 2.84M avg volume, 1 days are for Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s short sellers to cover PYX’s short positions. The SI to Pyxus International Inc’s float is 37.03%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 91,800 shares traded. Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) has risen 0.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.32% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Box had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $19 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson.

Analysts await Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Box, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% negative EPS growth.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.