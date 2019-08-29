Box, Inc. (BOX) Reaches $14.25 After 7.00% Down Move; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 21.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 74,105 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 415,735 shares with $29.06 million value, up from 341,630 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 630,148 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 4.83 million shares traded or 109.53% up from the average. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sue Barsamian Appointed to Board; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 pct rise in qtrly revenue; 24/05/2018 – Box Announces Multizone Storage Capabilities for Box Zones; 20/04/2018 – DJ Box Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOX); 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Rev $140.5M; 30/05/2018 – BOX 1Q REV. $140.5M, EST. $139.9M; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO price range puts valuation nearly a third below peak; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.09 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $13.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BOX worth $146.16 million less.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 71.07% above currents $41.58 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of XEC in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “In-Line” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 49,600 shares. 23,007 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Bank (Uk). 31,169 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.11% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The North Carolina-based First Citizens Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 182 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc reported 310 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 255,720 shares. Sun Life has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Essex Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,776 shares. Illinois-based Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Yhb has invested 0.39% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 165,908 shares. Ameritas invested in 1,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Of America Corp stake by 2,740 shares to 1,960 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle International Corp stake by 13,681 shares and now owns 9,506 shares. Osi Systems Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were bought by STEWART LISA A.

More notable recent Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Box -6% despite beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Box bull hits sidelines after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Box Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.