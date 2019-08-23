Box, Inc. (BOX) Reaches $13.81 After 8.00% Up Move; Sns Financial Group Raised By $326,808 Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 284,929 shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 23/04/2018 – Chamath Palihapitiya Touts Box Inc. at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147M; 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 24/05/2018 – Box Announces Multizone Storage Capabilities for Box Zones; 11/04/2018 – New Box Admin Experience Extends Visibility and Advanced Insights Into Content, Collaboration and Security; 08/05/2018 – Fujitsu Chooses Box to Strengthen Collaboration on Its Internal Global Communication Platform; 23/03/2018 – Box Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Box Announces Appointment of Sue Barsamian, Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software, tThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.02 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BOX worth $161.76 million more.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

Analysts await Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Box, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Box Inc has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $23.57’s average target is 70.67% above currents $13.81 stock price. Box Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

